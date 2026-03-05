Nintendo Downloads - April 2, 2026

Probably more notable for what goes away tomorrow, apart from the Switch 2's immunity to price increases.

Some things of note today on the second-to-last day of the quarter and Nintendo's fiscal year: The Resident Evil Generation Pack (RE7 Gold, 8, and 9 for $100 US or equivalent) will no longer be sold digitally after tomorrow, and GameChat will move from being available for all to requiring a Nintendo Switch Online sub. It's the official recommendation of this column to remap the C buttom to a second capture or home button.

For this week's releases, we have South of Midnight - the southern-fried RPG from Microsoft (standard disclaimer applies), Goat Simulator the 3rd, Super Meat Boy IN 3D, and Darwin's Paradox on a surprisingly high hit rate for the Switch 2 this week. Not much on the Switch this week, apart from Idea Factory bringing over another Otomate game in Homura; The Crimson Warriors (second in five days).

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: A surprise Switch 2-native edition of Warframe, and the Archives duo of Terra Cresta (console) and Final Lap (Arcade, both Switch 2 and Switch).

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: Looks good from here for a kid's action game.

North America

Switch 2

South of Midnight (US$39.99/C$49.99: Tuesday)

Goat Simulator 3 ($29.99/$38.99: Wednesday)

Super Meat Boy 3D ($24.99/$32.50: Tuesday)

Darwin's Paradox ($24.99/$33.49)

Switch

Homura: The Crimson Warriors ($39.99/$54.83: Tueaday)

Dangerous Superheroes After Dark: Heroes Behind The Mask ($24.90/$34.90)

Dangerous Superheroes After Dark: Heroines Behind The Mask ($24.90/$34.90)

Desert Storm War FPS ($19.99/$23.99: Friday)

Morkull Ascend to the Gods ($14.99/$20.99)

Hotel Renovator Simulator ($14.99/$20.29: Friday)

Spy Guy: Europe ($13.99/$18.99: Friday)

Not Human Nightmare ($12.99/$17.59: Friday)

Manafinder ($11.99/$16.49: Friday)

NubiaPhobia ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Owlen and Whispering Woods ($9.99/$16.00)

European Truck Simulator ($9.99/$13.68)

MotionRec ($9.99/$13.49)

Rogolf ($9.99/$12.99)

Fast Food Van Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Pulmo ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

Cat-Up! ($9.99/$7.99: Saturday)

Japanese Basics Hiragana Fill-in Quiz ($8.99/$11.49)

Vectored ($8.49/$11.49)

Duck Battle Royale ($7.99/$10.79)

Button Prison ($6.99/$9.54)

EggConsole C-So! MSX ($6.49/$7.34)

Game With Balls ($5.99/$7.99)

Hearthstorm ($4.99/$6.99)

Sprunki Hell Towers ($4.99/$6.99)

Panda Keeper ($4.99/$6.83)

Living Dead House ($4.99/$6.80)

Magic Exposure 2 ($4.99/$6.29)

Fit and Fry: Mise En Place ($4.99/$6.83: Friday)

Cozy Bay Hike ($4.99/$5.99: Saturday)

Extreme Garage: Offroad ($3.99/$4.99)

Mighty Aphid 2 ($3.49/$3.49: Friday)

Meow Moments: Celebrating Myth & Machine ($2.99/$4.19: Wednesday)

Stunt Race ($2.99/$3.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Dying Light is 90% off until April 14. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

South of Midnight (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Goat Simulator 3 (€29.99/£26.99: Wednesday)

Super Meat Boy 3D (€24.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Darwin's Paradox (€24.99/£19.99)

Switch

Homura: The Crimson Warriors (€39.99/£35.99: Tueaday)

Dangerous Superheroes After Dark: Heroes Behind The Mask (€24.90/£21.90)

Date With A Psycho Killer Girl: A Love Story & Horror Show Series (€24.90/£21.90)

Pirate Anime Quest: One Girl's Journey - A Piece of Island Love (€24.90/£21.90)

The Darkest Files (€19.99/£17.99: Sunday)

Morkull Ascend to the Gods (€14.99/£14.99: Wednesday)

Hotel Renovator Simulator (€14.99/£14.99: Friday)

Not Human Nightmare (€12.99/£12.99: Friday)

Manafinder (€11.99/£11.99)

Spy Guy: Europe (€11.99/£10.79)

NubiaPhobia (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Owlen and Whispering Woods (€9.99/£9.99)

European Truck Simulator (€9.99/£8.99)

MotionRec (€9.99/£7.99)

Fast Food Van Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Pulmo (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Cat-Up! (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Rogolf (€9.75/£8.50: Wednesday)

Duck Battle Royale (€7.99/£7.99)

Japanese Basics Hiragana Fill-in Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)

Vectored (€7.79/£6.99)

Game With Balls (€5.99/£5.39)

EggConsole C-So! MSX (€5.59/£5.39)

Button Prison (€5.40/£4.89)

Hearthstorm (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Living Dead House (€4.99/£4.99)

Magic Exposure 2 (€4.99/£4.49)

Panda Keeper (€4.99/£4.49)

Sprunki Hell Towers (€4.99/£4.49)

Farming TriPeaks: Solitaire (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Fit and Fry: Mise En Place (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Cozy Bay Hike (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Extreme Garage: Offroad (€3.99/£3.59)

Mighty Aphid 2 (€3.49/£3.19: Friday)

Meow Moments: Celebrating Myth & Machine (€2.99/£2.69: Wednesday)

Stunt Race (€2.99/£2.69)

Japan

Switch 2

South of Midnight (¥5390: Wednesday)

Darwin's Paradox (¥3960)

Goat Simulator 3 (¥3850: Wednesday)

Super Meat Boy 3D (¥2800: Wednesday)

Switch

Dangerous Superheroes After Dark: Heroes Behind The Mask (¥3990)

Dangerous Superheroes After Dark: Heroines Behind The Mask (¥3990)

Desert Storm War FPS (¥2990)

Morkull Ascend to the Gods (¥2303)

Hotel Renovator Simulator (¥2360)

Spy Guy: Europe (¥2200)

Not Human Nightmare (¥2040)

Owlen and Whispering Woods (¥1850)

Fast Food Van Simulator (¥1599)

European Truck Simulator (¥1576)

The Labyrinth Of Time By Mototaro Kagawa (¥1500: Monday)

Duck Battle Royale (¥1260)

Detective - Scene Crime (¥1200)

MotionRec (¥1200)

Rogolf (¥1200)

Button Prison (¥990)

Escape From A Locked Elevator (¥990)

NubiaPhobia (¥990)

Pulmo (¥990)

Can You Go To Work Tomorrow? (¥980)

Gentle Classical Music Course For Adults (¥980)

Everyday English Fill-in-the-Blanks Quiz (¥980)

Making Up With Someone (¥980)

Multiple Choice World History Era Guessing Quiz (¥980)

Science Knowledge Test for Adults (¥980)

Living Dead House (¥775)

EggConsole C-So! MSX (¥770)

Sprunki Hell Towers (¥770)

Hearthstorm (¥749)

Farming TriPeaks: Solitaire (¥690)

Fit and Fry: Mise En Place (¥499)

Panda Keeper (¥499)

Stunt Race (¥460)

Meow Moments: Celebrating Myth & Machine (¥350)

Dodgeball For Beginners (¥320)