Nintendo Downloads - April 2, 2026

Probably more notable for what goes away tomorrow, apart from the Switch 2's immunity to price increases.
Some things of note today on the second-to-last day of the quarter and Nintendo's fiscal year: The Resident Evil Generation Pack (RE7 Gold, 8, and 9 for $100 US or equivalent) will no longer be sold digitally after tomorrow, and GameChat will move from being available for all to requiring a Nintendo Switch Online sub. It's the official recommendation of this column to remap the C buttom to a second capture or home button.
For this week's releases, we have South of Midnight - the southern-fried RPG from Microsoft (standard disclaimer applies), Goat Simulator the 3rd, Super Meat Boy IN 3D, and Darwin's Paradox on a surprisingly high hit rate for the Switch 2 this week. Not much on the Switch this week, apart from Idea Factory bringing over another Otomate game in Homura; The Crimson Warriors (second in five days).
THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: A surprise Switch 2-native edition of Warframe, and the Archives duo of Terra Cresta (console) and Final Lap (Arcade, both Switch 2 and Switch).
IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: Looks good from here for a kid's action game.
North America
Switch 2
South of Midnight (US$39.99/C$49.99: Tuesday)
Goat Simulator 3 ($29.99/$38.99: Wednesday)
Super Meat Boy 3D ($24.99/$32.50: Tuesday)
Darwin's Paradox ($24.99/$33.49)
Switch
Homura: The Crimson Warriors ($39.99/$54.83: Tueaday)
Dangerous Superheroes After Dark: Heroes Behind The Mask ($24.90/$34.90)
Dangerous Superheroes After Dark: Heroines Behind The Mask ($24.90/$34.90)
Desert Storm War FPS ($19.99/$23.99: Friday)
Morkull Ascend to the Gods ($14.99/$20.99)
Hotel Renovator Simulator ($14.99/$20.29: Friday)
Spy Guy: Europe ($13.99/$18.99: Friday)
Not Human Nightmare ($12.99/$17.59: Friday)
Manafinder ($11.99/$16.49: Friday)
NubiaPhobia ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)
Owlen and Whispering Woods ($9.99/$16.00)
European Truck Simulator ($9.99/$13.68)
MotionRec ($9.99/$13.49)
Rogolf ($9.99/$12.99)
Fast Food Van Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)
Pulmo ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)
Cat-Up! ($9.99/$7.99: Saturday)
Japanese Basics Hiragana Fill-in Quiz ($8.99/$11.49)
Vectored ($8.49/$11.49)
Duck Battle Royale ($7.99/$10.79)
Button Prison ($6.99/$9.54)
EggConsole C-So! MSX ($6.49/$7.34)
Game With Balls ($5.99/$7.99)
Hearthstorm ($4.99/$6.99)
Sprunki Hell Towers ($4.99/$6.99)
Panda Keeper ($4.99/$6.83)
Living Dead House ($4.99/$6.80)
Magic Exposure 2 ($4.99/$6.29)
Fit and Fry: Mise En Place ($4.99/$6.83: Friday)
Cozy Bay Hike ($4.99/$5.99: Saturday)
Extreme Garage: Offroad ($3.99/$4.99)
Mighty Aphid 2 ($3.49/$3.49: Friday)
Meow Moments: Celebrating Myth & Machine ($2.99/$4.19: Wednesday)
Stunt Race ($2.99/$3.99)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Dying Light is 90% off until April 14. PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Switch 2
South of Midnight (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)
Goat Simulator 3 (€29.99/£26.99: Wednesday)
Super Meat Boy 3D (€24.99/£19.99: Tuesday)
Darwin's Paradox (€24.99/£19.99)
Switch
Homura: The Crimson Warriors (€39.99/£35.99: Tueaday)
Dangerous Superheroes After Dark: Heroes Behind The Mask (€24.90/£21.90)
Date With A Psycho Killer Girl: A Love Story & Horror Show Series (€24.90/£21.90)
Pirate Anime Quest: One Girl's Journey - A Piece of Island Love (€24.90/£21.90)
The Darkest Files (€19.99/£17.99: Sunday)
Morkull Ascend to the Gods (€14.99/£14.99: Wednesday)
Hotel Renovator Simulator (€14.99/£14.99: Friday)
Not Human Nightmare (€12.99/£12.99: Friday)
Manafinder (€11.99/£11.99)
Spy Guy: Europe (€11.99/£10.79)
NubiaPhobia (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)
Owlen and Whispering Woods (€9.99/£9.99)
European Truck Simulator (€9.99/£8.99)
MotionRec (€9.99/£7.99)
Fast Food Van Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)
Pulmo (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Cat-Up! (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)
Rogolf (€9.75/£8.50: Wednesday)
Duck Battle Royale (€7.99/£7.99)
Japanese Basics Hiragana Fill-in Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)
Vectored (€7.79/£6.99)
Game With Balls (€5.99/£5.39)
EggConsole C-So! MSX (€5.59/£5.39)
Button Prison (€5.40/£4.89)
Hearthstorm (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)
Living Dead House (€4.99/£4.99)
Magic Exposure 2 (€4.99/£4.49)
Panda Keeper (€4.99/£4.49)
Sprunki Hell Towers (€4.99/£4.49)
Farming TriPeaks: Solitaire (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Fit and Fry: Mise En Place (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Cozy Bay Hike (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)
Extreme Garage: Offroad (€3.99/£3.59)
Mighty Aphid 2 (€3.49/£3.19: Friday)
Meow Moments: Celebrating Myth & Machine (€2.99/£2.69: Wednesday)
Stunt Race (€2.99/£2.69)
Japan
Switch 2
South of Midnight (¥5390: Wednesday)
Darwin's Paradox (¥3960)
Goat Simulator 3 (¥3850: Wednesday)
Super Meat Boy 3D (¥2800: Wednesday)
Switch
Dangerous Superheroes After Dark: Heroes Behind The Mask (¥3990)
Dangerous Superheroes After Dark: Heroines Behind The Mask (¥3990)
Desert Storm War FPS (¥2990)
Morkull Ascend to the Gods (¥2303)
Hotel Renovator Simulator (¥2360)
Spy Guy: Europe (¥2200)
Not Human Nightmare (¥2040)
Owlen and Whispering Woods (¥1850)
Fast Food Van Simulator (¥1599)
European Truck Simulator (¥1576)
The Labyrinth Of Time By Mototaro Kagawa (¥1500: Monday)
Duck Battle Royale (¥1260)
Detective - Scene Crime (¥1200)
MotionRec (¥1200)
Rogolf (¥1200)
Button Prison (¥990)
Escape From A Locked Elevator (¥990)
NubiaPhobia (¥990)
Pulmo (¥990)
Can You Go To Work Tomorrow? (¥980)
Gentle Classical Music Course For Adults (¥980)
Everyday English Fill-in-the-Blanks Quiz (¥980)
Making Up With Someone (¥980)
Multiple Choice World History Era Guessing Quiz (¥980)
Science Knowledge Test for Adults (¥980)
Living Dead House (¥775)
EggConsole C-So! MSX (¥770)
Sprunki Hell Towers (¥770)
Hearthstorm (¥749)
Farming TriPeaks: Solitaire (¥690)
Fit and Fry: Mise En Place (¥499)
Panda Keeper (¥499)
Stunt Race (¥460)
Meow Moments: Celebrating Myth & Machine (¥350)
Dodgeball For Beginners (¥320)