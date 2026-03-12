Super Mario Galaxy Movie Estimated To Make US$130m In Opening Weekend

Not going to prevent a Switch 2 price increase, but maybe it won't be as bad.

Much like the games, the second Super Mario animated movie both didn't hit the heights of the original and yet still made boatloads of cash.

Estimates have the Illumination / Nintendo co-production making US$130.9m in its opening weekend, and $190m US over the five days since its April 1st launch. International take - notably not including Japan, where the film's release is tied to the Golden Week holidays - was approximately US$182.5m.

The 2023 prequel, which also launched over the Easter weekend, estimated $146.3m US, the five days since a Wednesday launch bringing in $204.5m, and $377.2m worldwide in the opening weekend.