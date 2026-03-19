Mario Galaxy Movie Has Nice Second Weekend, Takes In US$69m

Obligatory gag: check.

The Super Mario Galaxy movie continues to chug along.

Estimates of the US box office have the second weekend of the animated feature tracking for $69m US, and an 11-day total of approximately $308.1m. Internationally, the film has taken in an estimated $320.6m through Sunday.

Mario Galaxy was not the only game related property to hit the box office top 10 this weekend: the movie based on indie game Exit 8 began a limited engagement (495 theatres, while the Mario Galaxy movie has more than 4,000) and took in an estimated $1.6m.