Super Mario Bros. Movie Tracking For US$146m Opening Weekend, New Five-Day US Record

by Donald Theriault - April 9, 2023, 11:24 am EDT
Source: Deadline

Well, guess we know who wins THAT argument at the next Smash planning meeting.

Mario's animated big screen debut has been a record breaker at the box office.

Early weekend returns for the Nintendo / Illumination collaboration have it tracking for a box office take of US$146.36m for its opening weekend in the United States, with a total take of $204.6m since its launch according to sources at Illumination parent company Universal. This represents the third largest Easter weekend launch ever (trailing 2016's Batman v Superman at $181m and 2015's Fast 7 at $161m), the largest total ever recorded for a five day release (beating 2009's Transformers: Age of the Fallen) and more than doubling the record for a video game adaptation's opening weekend (2022's Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at $71.6m).

With international totals included, the Super Mario Bros movie now has the highest gross ever for an animated film's opening weekend worldwide as well; the new record estimate being $377.2m, and this three weeks before it launches in Japan.

Talkback

Cool Uncle Vince6 hours ago

I'm not sure about that 5-Day Record.  There's about 15 movies that have made more than $204 million in 5 days. And several have made $200+ in a weekend (Avengers Endgame made $357 million in the US in its first weekend).

UncleBobRichard Cook, Guest Contributor2 hours ago

The $204m isn't for all five days.

Last number I saw projected the movie to haul over $370m for the five day period.

