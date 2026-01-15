Hollow Knight Switch 2 Edition Headlines Games Available Today

by Donald Theriault - February 5, 2026, 9:48 am EST

Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo Direct

That's the original as the streak of Nintendo Directs without Silksong begins to approach Cal Ripken Jr territory.

Four games that could not be more different are being released today as announced in the Partner Showcase. The Switch 2 edition of the original Hollow Knight threatened in December will be available today, with owners of the original game on the Switch entitled to a free upgrade.

The Famicom and Super Famicom Bomberman games will be available on Switch 2 and Switch today with the Super Bomberman Collection, with behind the scenes art and the Super Nintendo/Famicom games supporting 4 player multiplayer with GameShare.

Having catalogued the arcades, Hamster is giving console games the Archives treatment starting today. Two games will be available in the initial wave: Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos* (NES, 1990) and Cool Boarders (PlayStation, 1996), with a Japanese-language only Doraemon game and Sonic Wings Special to follow. There will continue to be Arcade Archives releases, as confirmed by the February 26 launch of Rave Racer.