Nintendo Downloads - February 5, 2026

Wait, a time to slime under an hour? Is this REALLY Dragon Quest VII?

You never want to go full Star Wars, but Dragon Quest has done it with their choice of remakes for Switch family of systems: following the original trilogy, they jumped right to VII with the Reimagined version of the longest game in the long-running franchise. Apparently the new version has made it so you get into combat within the first hour, instead of waiting until hour 4 before the first slime approaches (command?) so until we find out what the membership cost is for PGA Tour 2k25, that's going to be the thing you min-max stats and spend 90 hours on.

Other items of note are multiplayer racer 4PGP and... for those of us who survived the Wii U, one of its launch year-releases (Cloudberry Kingdom) has a publisher that doesn't appear to be on the verge of implosion and will be out on Switch this week.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Namco's Quester in the Archives (/2).

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE OUTSIDE JAPAN: Action RPG that hews more toward action than RPG... might be doable.

North America

Switch 2

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (US$59.99/C$79.99)

Carmageddon: Rogue Shift ($39.99/$55.99: Friday)

4PGP - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($24.99/$35.00: Wednesday)

Draw King ($5.65/$7.89)

PGA Tour 2k25 ($?/$?: Friday)

Switch 2 Upgrade

4PGP - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Switch

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined ($59.99/$79.99)

Mom Crush: Hidden Hotel Love Story ($24.90/$34.90)

Sugar Daddy Crush: Hidden Hotel Love Story ($24.90/$34.90)

Five Hearts Under One Roof ($24.00/$32.00)

4PGP ($19.99/$28.00: Wednesday)

Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass ($19.99/$27.99: Wednesday)

Dragon Spira ($19.99/$27.99)

Traditional Braves with SESS-AI 2.0 ($19.99/$23.99)

Trigodpats ($19.99/$19.99)

Gravitators ($14.99/$19.99)

Cloudberry Kingdom ($14.99/$19.49: Monday)

Lovish ($14.99/$19.99)

Snow Bros Classic Collection ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

Sora - Winds of the Jungle ($11.99/$19.99)

Parkour Simulator 2026 ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

World of Unlit ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Escape from Tarkan ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

USA Army Soldier Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Magic Rune Stone ($9.90/$13.30)

DunHero ($7.99/$11.11: Tuesday)

Exorcist: Horror Simulator ($7.99/$11.00)

EggConsole Super Tritorn MSX2 ($6.49/$7.34)

Anime Mother Life Simulator ($5.99/$8.20)

Chromacell ($5.00/$7.00)

Delivery of Us ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Tiny Biomes ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Cute Bonfire ($4.99/$6.83)

Screw Master ($4.99/$6.49)

Digging Adventure Simulator 2025 ($4.99/$6.90)

Junkyard Builder Simulator ($4.99/$6.80)

Pin Strike 3 ($4.99/$6.99)

Frostholm Isle ($4.99/$4.99: Saturday)

Hidden Cats in Christmas ($3.99/$4.99)

Is This Potato? ($3.99/$5.39)

Jigsaw Realms: Villages ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Citizen Sleeper games are on record-low sale until the 18th. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (€69.99/£59.99)

Carmageddon: Rogue Shift (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

4PGP - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€24.99/£22.49)

Draw King (€4.85/£4.30)

PGA Tour 2k25 (€?/£: Friday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

4PGP - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€4.99/£4.49)

Switch

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (€59.99/£49.99)

Five Hearts Under One Roof (€24.00/£22.00)

Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

4PGP (€19.99/£17.99)

Dragon Spira (€19.99/£17.99)

Traditional Braves with SESS-AI 2.0 (€19.99/£17.99)

Cloudberry Kingdom (€14.99/£13.49: Monday)

Lovish (€14.99/£13.99)

Snow Bros Classic Collection (€14.99/£11.99: Friday)

Trigodpats (€14.99/£13.49: Saturday)

Gravitators (€12.99/£10.99)

Sora - Winds of the Jungle (€11.99/£11.99)

Parkour Simulator 2026 (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

World of Unlit (€9.99/£7.69: Wednesday)

USA Army Soldier Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Escape from Tarkan (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

DunHero (€8.49/£7.19: Tuesday)

Magic Rune Stone (€8.30/£7.49)

Exorcist: Horror Simulator (€7.99/£7.19)

Anime Mother Life Simulator (€5.99/£5.39)

EggConsole Super Tritorn MSX2 (€5.59/£5.39)

Chromacell (€5.50/£5.00)

Delivery of Us (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Tiny Biomes (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Pin Strike 3 (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Cute Bonfire (€4.99/£4.49)

Digging Adventure Simulator 2025 (€4.99/£4.49)

Junkyard Builder Simulator (€4.99/£)

Screw Master (€4.99/£4.49)

Frostholm Isle (€4.99/£2.99: Saturday)

Hidden Cats in Christmas (€3.99/£3.49)

Jigsaw Realms: Villages (€2.99/£2.99: Saturday)

Find The Four-Leaf Clover (€2.49/£2.24)

Is This Potato? (€2.49/£2.24)

Japan

Switch 2

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (¥8778)

4PGP - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥2480)

Draw King (¥900)

Switch 2 Upgrades

4PGP - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥500)

Switch

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (¥8778)

Cartagra (¥6800)

Mom Crush: Hidden Hotel Love Story (¥3990)

Sugar Daddy Crush: Hidden Hotel Love Story (¥3990)

Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass (¥3000)

Snow Bros Classic Collection (¥2310: Friday)

Sora - Winds of the Jungle (¥2200)

Petmagotchi (¥2000)

Traditional Braves with SESS-AI 2.0 (¥1980)

4PGP (¥1780)

Lovish (¥1650)

Parkour Simulator 2026 (¥1599)

USA Army Soldier Simulator (¥1599)

Dragon Spira (¥1540: Friday)

Magic Rune Stone (¥1500)

DunHero (¥1266)

EggConsole Super Tritorn MSX2 (¥880)

Pin Strike 3 (¥749)

Screw Master (¥749)

Hidden Cats in Christmas (¥590)

Tiny Biomes (¥500)

Cute Bonfire (¥499)

Delivery of Us (¥499)

Is This Potato? (¥420)