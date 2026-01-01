Nintendo Downloads - January 29, 2026

In which you have to remove a superhero from the squad. Pick wisely.

This week is full of sound and fury, signifying nothing much really, except for the Nintendo arrival of one of 2025's most beloved adventure games (in the Telltale style, which makes sense since it's a lot of the former staff) - Dispatch. The superhero sending sim is joined on Switch 2 by an upgrade to GRID Autosport and an odd game from D3 Publisher based off a Japanese game show. Apparently a Switch 2 edition of Card-en-Ciel is coming out worldwide as well, but we only have confirmation of Japanese release.

Apart from a Switch version of Dispatch, there's the Nickelodeon Splat Pack as Limited Run Games continues their run of port-by-dartboard: this is the Super Nintendo games based on GUTS (complete with the Aggro Crag), Rocko's Modern Life, and AAAAHH!! Real Monsters. If you recognize this... you're probably in LRG's target market.

North America

Switch 2

GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition (US$39.99/C$44.99)

Dispatch ($29.99/$38.99: Wednesday)

Run for Money: Hunter vs Runner ($29.99/$38.99)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Dispatch (no cost: Wednesday)

Switch

Chrono Ark Deluxe Edition ($39.99/$51.99)

Dispatch ($29.99/$38.99: Wednesday)

Run for Money: Hunter vs Runner ($29.99/$38.99)

The Perfect Pencil ($24.99/$32.50)

Whispers of Winter Blossom ($24.99/$34.49: Saturday)

Furry Girls Paradise: Love & Fun ($24.00/$34.90)

Furry Pride Paradise: Love & Fun ($24.90/$34.90)

Dusk Index: Gion ($22.99/$32.50: Wednesday)

H Balls 3D: Triple Trouble ($19.99/$19.99: Sunday)

Horizon Drift Unlimited 2026 ($14.99/$20.80: Monday)

Maid of Salvation ($14.99/$19.99: Wednesday)

Crosak ($14.99/$19.99)

Nickelodeon Splat Pack ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

Running Fable Petite Party ($13.99/$17.99: Friday)

Celestial Ascend ($9.99/$16.99)

Card Quest ($9.99/$13.30)

Countless Army ($9.99/$12.99)

Escape Game The Museum of Memories ($9.99/$12.49)

Diver, Catch & Cook Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Toree's 3D Platforming Collection ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Simpli Casa ($8.99/$12.67)

Everwarder ($8.99/$12.59)

Petmagotchi ($7.99/$7.99: Friday)

EggConsole Wonderland of Carbuncle MSX2 ($6.49/$7.34)

Majotori ($5.99/$7.99)

Offroad Rally Racing ($5.99/$6.99: Friday)

Hole Digging Beach Simulator ($5.99/$7.99: Saturday)

Knight Castle Defender ($4.99/$6.99: Monday)

Quick Whiskers ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Heroes Battle Awakening ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Habitat Shapes ($4.99/$6.83)

Clover Cove ($4.99/$4.99: Friday)

Our Burial Dolls Remastered ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Nyan Nyan Nyan Nyan Nyan ($3.99/$5.39)

Escape Game Room01 ($1.00/$1.40)

Astro Party EX (free to start: Tuesday)

Century of Anticipation (free to start: Wednesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Alongside a new update, Cult of the Lamb is on record low sale (65% off) until February 5. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition (€29.99/£24.99)

Dispatch (€28.99/£24.99)

Run for Money: Hunter vs Runner (€26.82/£24.09)

Sail Forth 2 (€19.49/£16.75: Monday)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Sail Forth 2 (no cost: Monday)

Dispatch (no cost: Wednesday)

Switch

Chrono Ark Deluxe Edition (€38.99/£33.50)

I Hate This Place (€29.99/£26.49)

Dispatch (€28.99/£24.99)

Run for Money: Hunter vs Runner (€26.82/£24.09)

Whispers of Winter Blossom (€25.99/£23.99: Saturday)

The Perfect Pencil (€24.99/£22.49)

Dusk Index: Gion (€24.50/£20.99: Wednesday)

H Balls 3D: Triple Trouble (€19.99/£17.99: Sunday)

Horizon Drift Unlimited 2026 (€14.99/£13.49: Monday)

Crosak (€14.99/£12.99: Wednesday)

Nickelodeon Splat Pack (€14.99/£11.99: Friday)

Maid of Salvation (€14.79/£13.29: Wednesday)

Running Fable Petite Party (€13.79/£12.39: Friday)

Celestial Ascend (€9.99/£9.99)

Countless Army (€9.99/£9.99)

Diver, Catch & Cook Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Toree's 3D Platforming Collection (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Everwarder (€8.99/£8.09)

Simpli Casa (€8.99/£8.09)

Escape Game The Museum of Memories (€8.99/£7.49)

Card Quest (€8.30/£7.49)

Petmagotchi (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Offroad Rally Racing (€5.99/£5.99)

Majotori (€5.99/£5.49)

Hole Digging Beach Simulator (€5.99/£5.99: Saturday)

EggConsole Wonderland of Carbuncle MSX2 (€5.59/£5.39)

The Rite of Lilium (€5.49/£4.99)

Knight Castle Defender (€4.99/£4.44: Monday)

Heroes Battle Awakening (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Quick Whiskers (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Habitat Shapes (€4.99/£4.49)

Our Burial Dolls Remastered (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Sparkle & Umbra (€4.95/£4.95: Monday)

Clover Cove (€3.99/£3.99: Friday)

Jigsaw Realms: Nature (€2.99/£2.99: Saturday)

Nyan Nyan Nyan Nyan Nyan (€2.49/£2.24)

Escape Game Room01 (€1.00/£0.89)

Astro Party EX (free to start: Tuesday)

Century of Anticipation (free to start: Wednesday)

Japan

Switch 2

Makaism: Frenzy of the Netherworld (¥9020)

GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition (¥4990)

Card-en-Ciel Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥4480)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Card-en-Ciel Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥1000)

Switch

Makaism: Frenzy of the Netherworld (¥7920)

Glass Heart Princess (¥7700)

DYNAMIC CHORD feat.apple-polisher Remaster (¥7480)

Night of the Blue Moon (¥5280)

Chrono Ark Deluxe Edition (¥4400)

Furry Girls Paradise: Love & Fun (¥3990)

Furry Pride Paradise: Love & Fun (¥3990)

Love 0 Kilometres (¥3980)

Dokapon 3-2-1 Super Collection (¥3960)

Dusk Index: Gion (¥3520)

Whispers of Winter Blossom (¥3500)

Amber Alert: Director's Cut (¥3300)

The Perfect Pencil (¥2980)

The Love Life Of A Working Woman Spoiled At Home (¥2970)

Crosak (¥2350)

Maid of Salvation (¥1700)

Running Fable Petite Party (¥1600)

Diver, Catch & Cook Simulator (¥1599)

Battle Puzzle 2048 - Queens of the Abyss (¥1500)

Card Quest (¥1500)

Countless Army (¥1200)

Cowboys (¥1200: Friday)

Everwarder (¥1040)

Celestial Ascend (¥1000)

The Rite of Lilium (¥990)

The Amazing Mystery Escape Game (¥980)

The Breakthrough (¥980)

Hole Digging Beach Simulator (¥929)

Majotori (¥899)

Offroad Rally Racing (¥890)

EggConsole Wonderland of Carbuncle MSX2 (¥880)

Our Burial Dolls Remastered (¥580)

Funny Cats Puzzle (¥500)

Heroes Battle Awakening (¥500)

Habitat Shapes (¥499)

Quick Whiskers (¥499)

Escape From Sleeping (¥420)

Find The Four Leaf Clover Of Happiness (¥420)

Manga Okite Illustration Tap to Reveal the Truth (¥420)

Escape Game Room01 (¥100)

Astro Party EX (free to start)