We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
S2Switch

Other Switch Family Announcements From The Sony State Of Play

by Donald Theriault - February 12, 2026, 8:49 pm EST
Total comments: 1 Source: Sony

Does "more screens than the Shovel Knight Treasure Trove" sound like a threat to anyone else or is Donald just being paranoid again?

Konami wasn't the only publisher with announcements at the Sony State of Play earlier today.

  • A surprise launch tomorrow is the Digital Eclipse-developed Rayman 30th Anniversary Collection for Switch. Five versions of the 1995 platformer will be playable in full (Atari Jaguar, PlayStation, MS-DOS, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance) as well as a prototype for a Super Nintendo version, and an hour-long documentary plus quality of life features (rewind for up to a minute, infinite lives, invincibility).
  • A "Prologue" DLC for 2024's Neva will launch on February 19.
  • Crystal Dynamics will have a pair of Legacy of Kain releases next month, with a remaster of Legacy of Kain: Defiance on March 2 and a new game called Legacy of Kain: Ascendance on the 31st. The former is a remaster of a 2003 action game that was the last release in the original series, while the latter is a side-scrolling platformer developed by Bit Boy Media (The Rocky Horror Show). Both games will be available on Switch and Switch 2.
  • The oft-delayed and possibly studio load-bearing Mina the Hollower received a new trailer and a spring release window (dates to be confirmed following the completion of console lotchecks). A demo with save carryover was released on Sony platforms, and a press release from developer Yacht Club Games claimed the game would have "more screens than the Shovel Knight Treasure Trove", a four game compilation.
  • NIS America will localize Brigandine: Abyss, the latest entry in a strategy RPG series developed by Japanese developer Happinet, sometime this year.

Talkback

broodwars13 hours ago

Hopefully they've either implemented a dodge roll into Mina (the footage at the State of Play seemed to indicate there might be one) or shortened the dive process, because the previous demo showed the game desperately needed Mina to have more mobility.

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement