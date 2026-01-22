Other Switch Family Announcements From The Sony State Of Play

Does "more screens than the Shovel Knight Treasure Trove" sound like a threat to anyone else or is Donald just being paranoid again?
Konami wasn't the only publisher with announcements at the Sony State of Play earlier today.
- A surprise launch tomorrow is the Digital Eclipse-developed Rayman 30th Anniversary Collection for Switch. Five versions of the 1995 platformer will be playable in full (Atari Jaguar, PlayStation, MS-DOS, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance) as well as a prototype for a Super Nintendo version, and an hour-long documentary plus quality of life features (rewind for up to a minute, infinite lives, invincibility).
- A "Prologue" DLC for 2024's Neva will launch on February 19.
- Crystal Dynamics will have a pair of Legacy of Kain releases next month, with a remaster of Legacy of Kain: Defiance on March 2 and a new game called Legacy of Kain: Ascendance on the 31st. The former is a remaster of a 2003 action game that was the last release in the original series, while the latter is a side-scrolling platformer developed by Bit Boy Media (The Rocky Horror Show). Both games will be available on Switch and Switch 2.
- The oft-delayed and possibly studio load-bearing Mina the Hollower received a new trailer and a spring release window (dates to be confirmed following the completion of console lotchecks). A demo with save carryover was released on Sony platforms, and a press release from developer Yacht Club Games claimed the game would have "more screens than the Shovel Knight Treasure Trove", a four game compilation.
- NIS America will localize Brigandine: Abyss, the latest entry in a strategy RPG series developed by Japanese developer Happinet, sometime this year.