Switch Online Expansion Pack Breaks Glass, Unleashes Virtual Boy

by Donald Theriault - September 12, 2025, 10:10 am EDT
Source: Nintendo Direct

But it's not just going to require a subscription.

Expansion Pack subscribers are about to risk their eyesight for a new Switch game library.

It was announced in today's Nintendo Direct that the Virtual Boy, Nintendo's ill-fated 1995 attempt at early VR, will be made available for Switch and Switch 2 owners subscribed to the Expansion Pack beginning on February 17. Mario Tennis, Galactic Pinball, and Teleroboxer will be along the lineup, with 14 games - virtually the entire VB library - promised.

In order to play the Virtual Boy games, the system will need to be undocked and Joy-Con controllers removed to slide into either a model of the Virtual Boy or a cardboard sleeve. These will be sold to NSO subscribers at a later date, presumably before February.

Talkback

broodwars11 hours ago

I was interested right up until they announced you'd have to buy more plastic cardboard crap to actually play them.

Pity...I remember Warioland VB being decent.

Adrock10 hours ago

Absolute bush league that there’s no TV or palette swap options.

The Virtual Boy accessory is $99.99 USD; the cardboard one is $24.99 USD.

https://i.ibb.co/HTdBkfSm/IMG-2963.gif

I may have been able to justify $99.99 had Nintendo included a wireless Virtual Boy controller.

Ian Sane10 hours ago

You have to buy an accessory to play games that you cannot actually buy.  If you're a collector I almost suggest you buy the plastic model.  Though it will eventually become totally useless, they're probably going to sell and make so few of these things that it will probably be a valuable collector's item someday.  I'm thinking like how Pokemon Box was laughed at when it came out and now is a Gamecube holy grail item.

The frustrating thing is that they had a system on the market for years that had glasses free 3D and they didn't re-release these games then.

What they really should do is sell the accessory with the games built in.  You still need a Switch or Switch 2 but no subscription necessary.  For a niche product like this it makes no sense to combine an expensive purchase with a subscription.  For the accessory and all of the games, $100 is not a terrible value.  But the approach they're going with is laughably greedy for a product that's notorious for being a huge bomb.  Will they even sell a thousand of these things?

Adrock10 hours ago

Quote from: Ian

The frustrating thing is that they had a system on the market for years that had glasses free 3D and they didn't re-release these games then.

The Red Viper emulator for modded 3DS’sesses is really good: makes use of the 3D slider, can be played 2D, has save states, and offers color palettes. It’s holding me over until I can fully mod my Virtual Boy.

Quote:

But the approach they're going with is laughably greedy for a product that's notorious for being a huge bomb.  Will they even sell a thousand of these things?

Brother, have you met Nintendo fans? 😂

