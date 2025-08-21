Switch Online Expansion Pack Breaks Glass, Unleashes Virtual Boy

But it's not just going to require a subscription.

Expansion Pack subscribers are about to risk their eyesight for a new Switch game library.

It was announced in today's Nintendo Direct that the Virtual Boy, Nintendo's ill-fated 1995 attempt at early VR, will be made available for Switch and Switch 2 owners subscribed to the Expansion Pack beginning on February 17. Mario Tennis, Galactic Pinball, and Teleroboxer will be along the lineup, with 14 games - virtually the entire VB library - promised.

In order to play the Virtual Boy games, the system will need to be undocked and Joy-Con controllers removed to slide into either a model of the Virtual Boy or a cardboard sleeve. These will be sold to NSO subscribers at a later date, presumably before February.