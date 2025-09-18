Super Nintendo Nintendo Classics Adds Japan Only Game And Infamous Platformer

On the one hand, cool. On the other hand, terrible, terrible failure.
The Super Nintendo library in Nintendo's NSO-required Classics section has added three new games, including an import with an interesting developer pedigree and mouse support.
- Mario and Wario (SFC, 1993) is a mouse-controlled puzzle platformer developed by Game Freak, in which Wario has covered Mario's heads with objects such as barrels and buckets and a fairy has to move obstacles out of the way in a platforming challenge.
- Fatal Fury Special (1993) is a Super Nintendo version of the Neo-Geo fighting game which added four boss characters from Fatal Fury 2 as playable in a fashion similar to the Championship Edition of Street Fighter II. The inclusion of Ryo Sakazaki (from SNK's Art of Fighting series) was seen as a catalyst for the creation of the King of Fighters crossover series.
- Bubsy in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind (1993) is an infamous mascot platformer developed by Accolade.