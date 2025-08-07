Expansion Pack Switch Online LIbraries Dropping New Games Tomorrow Night

Very on brand in both cases.

It's been a minute since we had a split update of NSO libraries between Japan and the rest of the world, but that's what awaits us in 24 hours.

For the west, the Mature N64 app will add the N64 version of first person shooter Forsaken (1998). Originally developed by Probe Entertainment with a port by Iguana UK, the rights to the game passed to Night Dive Studios (who remastered the game for PC in 2018).

As Forsaken 64 never released in Japan, the Japanese GBA app will instead update with 2001 RPG Magical Vacation. The first product developed by Brownie Brown (who went on to lead development on Mother 3), its sequel was released on the DS worldwide as Magical Starsign.