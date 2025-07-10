Final Fantasy Tactics Coming in September and a SaGa Switch 2 Upgrade

Square Enix once again making their presence felt during a Nintendo Direct.

During the July Partner Showcase, Nintendo announced that one of the best RPGs on Nintendo Switch, Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven, would be getting a Switch 2 upgrade later today at a cost of $9.99 (USD). See the image to the right for the 1.1.0 release patch notes. There's a demo on the Switch eShop if you've yet to check it out, or you can check out our review of the game below.

We were also reminded about the fairly imminent launch of Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, coming to Switch and Switch 2 on September 30. The upcoming remaster features added voice acting, new difficulty modes, and the ability to review story beats to keep up with its weighty narrative.