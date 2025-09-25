Donkey Kong Bananza Adding Monthly Challenges To Emerald Rush Mode

Oh, banana!

The Emerald Rush mode of Donkey Kong Bananza is due for another expansion next week.

A monthly challenge is being added next week, specifically on October 28 with the first challenge starting at 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT and running until November 4 at 2:59 a.m. ET / 11:59pm PT on the 3rd. The challenges will feature fixed options for "Emerald Perks" per run, and there is no limit on the number of runs that can be attempted in the event period.

Participants will be able to obtain statues of Engaurde and King Bananza from this round of challenges, with more statues to come.