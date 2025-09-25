Pikmin 4 Update Next Month To Add New Pikmin, Photo Mode

They're still updating Switch games without Switch 2 support?

2023's Game of the Year is getting a free update with new features.

An update for Pikmin 4 will be available with new features and difficulty options.

Decor Pikmin - a special Pikmin created for the Pikmin Bloom mobile game - will operate background items on the maps, and any of those Pikmin can be transferred to Pikmin Bloom.

A photo mode will be added (known as the "Field Camera".

Two new difficulty options - "Relaxed" and "Fury" - will be added: as the names imply, they are easier and harder than the existing difficulties. They can be moved to at any time, unlike games where the hardest difficulty must be selected from the start and can't be changed (or changed back).

Notably, the announced update details do not mention any Switch 2-specific features.