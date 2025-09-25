We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
S2

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition Delayed To 2026

by Donald Theriault - October 23, 2025, 10:31 am EDT
Also, the sun rose in the east this morning.

Bandai Namco have made an official announcement of something that was previously inferred.

A press announcement has come out confirming that Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition would now launch in 2026. "More time for performance adjustments" was cited as the reason.

Announced on April 2 for a 2025 release, there were mixed impressions when the game was demoed at this year's GamesCom. A potential delay to the other Switch 2 project of From Software, The Duskbloods, was not identified.

