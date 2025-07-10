Chillin' by the Fire Shadowdrops Onto Nintendo Switch 2

From one of the best board game publishers comes the most extra campfire making sim.

The Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase today had some quirky titles, but Chillin' by the Fire is perhaps one of the strangest showcases for Nintendo's new hardware. Releasing today for Nintendo Switch 2, in Chillin' by the Fire, you can build a campfire to your heart's content. Guide and direct the flow of oxygen through the placement of logs and keep the fire properly lit. The Nintendo Switch 2 camera is supported, allowing you to sit around the campfire with up to four friends through online play. You can also play the game with Nintendo Switch owners through local and online GameShare. While sitting around the fire, short prompts will pop up, specifically for subjects to chat about. It's laidback cozy atmosphere seems to be the driving force. Oink Games is mostly known for their small card and board games, such as Scout and Nine Tiles Panic, but have slowly embraced publishing digital games as well such as Safo and the Moon Warriors and Tiger Trio's Tasty Travels. Chillin' by the Fire can be bought starting today on the Nintendo eShop for $14,99