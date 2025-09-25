Kirby Air Riders Direct 2 Recap: Story Mode, Online, And More

Sakurai truly asking the question we all are.

The Kirby Air Riders Direct 2 (as it is seemingly officially known) has just wrapped with a whole host of new details.

Game Details

The final announcements of the show from host Masahiro Sakurai were that the game would have no DLC, but a day 1 update will add some modes to the game. The update will not be on the cartridges as shipped so downloading it will be required. An online demo will be available the weekends of November 8 and 15 (3 - 9 am ET Saturday, 7 pm Saturday - 1 am Sunday, and 10 am - 4 pm Sunday).

Story Mode

A new mode called "Road Trip" will be the game's story mode, in which players will have to participate in races and City Trials to solve a mystery about why all of the rides are focused on getting to one location in the world.

New Modes

"Top Race", an overhead view mode featured in the original Kirby Air Ride, will return with more maps and new control options plus an option for 8 player races. A new "Boss Battle" stadium was shown with a robot King Dedede (which can transform into a ride) among other bosses, and featuring a sort-of 3rd button with the ability to lock onto the boss by clicking in the right analog stick.

Time Trials will be available in single lap and race conditions, but will not feature online leaderboards.

An option for designing rides will be available, including the ability to sell them online: as more people buy the design, the price will go up.

Online

The game's lobby system, called the "Paddock", will feature the ability to select from multiple races or race types in the same Paddock. A music player and Amiibo functionality will also be accessible.

Accessibility

The game will feature a full accessibility option menu, including the ability to lock the camera to prevent screen shake and color options for those with forms of color blindness. The menu will also be more explicit in showing what the options are doing.

Amiibo

Following on from the Kirby and Bandana Waddle Dee figures, figures for Meta Knight, King Dedede, and Chef Kawasaki along with specific rides will be sold in 2026 (Meta Knight's launching March 5). The Dedede amiibo was shown changing modes from a regular ride to more of a glider by rotating the treads.