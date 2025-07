And yes, the Shrek soundtrack is represented.

If it's summer, it must be time to reveal a new Just Dance.

The Partner Showcase revealed Just Dance 2026 Ediiton today, launching on Switch October 14. A new "Party Mode" will be included in the game.

The 40+ included songs in the soundtrack included "Houdini" by Duo Lipa, "Hung Up" by Madonna, and "All-Star" by Smash Mouth.