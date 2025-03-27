Mario Kart World Direct Recap: New Items, Missions, And More Revealed

Most importantly, you can use tilt controls.

The Mario Kart World Direct has dropped some new details on the Switch 2 launch title.

Among the key reveals in the show were the return of Battle Mode (with both Balloon Battle and Coin Runners as options), as well as "missions" unlocked in the Free Roam mode by hitting P-Switches or other panels in the environment. New items, such as a "Coin Shell" that leaves a trail of coins and the Mega Mushroom, were announced alongside the return of the Feather.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera support and GameChat was also covered, with the camera announced as being able to detect four faces when playing locally (so reactions can be seen while focusing on the screen).