Episode 923: RFN World: Podcast Boys IV (The Sequel to RFN World II)

Funny enough, the sequel to IV is also II.

We were due. It had been a long time since technology reached down and smote us like an angry god. Years of offerings, prayers, and ritual had kept Hephaestus Kyllopodion from the field.

But not today.

Today Hera spoke, he rose, and boiled us like Xanthos with a only a minor effort.

So yeah, we recorded a segment about the Mario Kart World Direct, and then lost it. Sucks, happens.

So our second attempt to start the show instead pivots to our RetroActive for Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap (00:00:00). There are disagreements between people who think the decision to leave this game horribly out of date was a mistake and people who are otherwise incorrect. We then try to re-do our reaction to the Mario Kart World Direct (01:36:32), but it kind of turns into a tribute to an episode you'll never hear.