And this AI won't burn the world to the ground for the sake of plagiarism.

The honour of "longest title in the Nintendo Direct" went to the third game in an adventure series.

"No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES" will launch on July 25, and was announced as a Switch (family?) exclusive. The third in the series from writer Kotaro Uchikoshi that began in 2019, No Sleep will see the title character attempt to rescue the idol Iris from a brutal escape game.