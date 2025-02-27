We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Trio Of Puzzle Games Added To Nintendo Music Library

by Donald Theriault - March 17, 2025, 9:22 pm EDT
The complete history of the Soviet Union (as set to Type A from Tetris GB)

Nintendo Music has picked up three puzzle games in this week's update.

The NES versions of Tetris and Dr. Mario, as well as the Game Boy version of Tetris, have all been added to the application tonight. The GB Tetris does allow the classic "Type A" music to be extended, as well as having an "early version" music for Type A that was only in the first run of the game's Japanese release.

Tetris GB has 12 tracks, the NES version 6, and Dr. Mario has 7 tracks.

