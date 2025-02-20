We are scientists in our lab, looking at 96 quite bitter beings as the ace of spades does a real thing with a bomb inside their head.

A handful of songs both brand new and returning have been announced for the upcoming release Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4. Activision revealed a partial list of the full soundtrack, mentioning that both more returning and new songs are yet to be announced. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 returned almost every song from the original two games while adding a good spread of new, stylistically appropriate songs as well.

"Ace of Spades" by Motorhead, "96 Quite Bitter Beings" by CKY, and more are confirmed to be returning from the two early 2000s releases the remade release is based on. Joining the soundtrack are songs from the likes of Turnstile, Jeff Rosenstock, Urethane, End It, and Schoolboy Q (with recent Super Bowl halftime show star Kendrick Lamar). The full list is below:

"Ace of Spades" by Motorhead

"Them bones" by Alice in Chains

"Ultimate" by Denzel Curry

"Damaged Goods" by Gang of Four

"96 Quite Bitter Beings" by CKY

"Yankee and the Brave" by Run the Jewels

"King of the Beach" by Wavves

"Real Thing" by Turnstile

"Not the Same" by Bodyjar

"New Wage Salary" by End It

"Head" by Jeff Rosenstock

"Collard Greens" by Schoolboy Q ft. Kendrick Lamar

"Outta Here" by KRS-One

"Result" by T.C.M.F.

"Dog Years" by Urethane

"Charlotte" by Kittie

"Mass Appeal" by Gang Starr

"Faster Than the World" by H20

"Roadkill" by Starcrawler

"Amoeba" by Adolescents

