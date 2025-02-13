Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 And 4 To Receive Remaster On Switch July 11

Neal's Wish has come true, so buy it If You Must (though not quite Here and Now).

The Birdman is coming back to Nintendo consoles this summer.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 have been revealed after several months of teasing, and will be available on July 11. The port will be developed by Iron Galaxy due to the folding of Vicarious Visions (who developed 1+2), and three editions will be available: a standard edition for $49.99 US, a "Digital Deluxe" edition for $69.99 that adds the DOOM Slayer and The Revenant from DOOM as playable characters and more songs to the soundtrack, and a US$129.99 physical edition that includes a skate deck.

The Switch box art has a note of a download required for the game, though the size is to be determined.