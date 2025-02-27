Super Nintendo Library Adding Four Koei Strategy Games March 28

Thankfully, Nobunaga is NOT hot in these ones.
Four different Koei strategy games from the 16-bit era are being added to the Super Nintendo library on March 28, according to a video just released by Nintendo.
- Nobunaga's Ambition and its sequel, Nobunaga's Ambition: Lord of Darkness (respectively 1993 and 1994) are turn-based strategy games set in 16th and 17th century Japan. The original has four distinct scenarios while the sequel involves unifying the entire nation through both military strategy and governance of the peasantry.
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms IV: Wall of Fire (1994) is a similar strategy game set in 2nd and 3rd century China, with six different scenarios playable.
- Uncharted Waters: New Horizons (1994) sees the player take the role of a Portuguese noble in the early 16th century who must expand his home nation's sphere of influence in the Age of Sail.