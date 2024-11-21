NSO Update Monday: New Tetris 99 Cup, More Legend of Zelda Music In Nintendo Music

Hey, which branch of the Zelda timeline lets the News Editor get a T99 win for the first time since Splatoon 2 was the hot theme?

Although there appears to not be an update to the NSO libraries tonight, there are a couple of items for basic subs.

What will likely be the last Tetris 99 Maximus Cup of 2024 will run this weekend, with the 44th cup offering a Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom theme. The competition will begin at 2 a.m. ET on Friday and run through 1:59 a.m. on December 24.

Also on the Zelda front, music from The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword has been added to the Nintendo Music app.