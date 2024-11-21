Tetris DX Joins NES Tetris In Base NSO Update

Two, two, two fours in one! (And some mathematician is going to slap the News Editor.)

This week's Nintendo Switch Online update didn't just include classic console Tetris as expected.

The update that brought Tetris to the NES library for Switch Online subscribers also included Tetris DX (1998, Game Boy Color) for the Game Boy library. Nintendo's trailer with the DX announcement included a special speech from Tetris creator Alexey Pajitnov:

Additionally, Wave Race 64 was added to the Nintendo Music library on Monday.