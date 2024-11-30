Episode 903: Froggy Chair Clicker

Pay to speed up the Froggy Timer.

We're pretty much all email this week. We needed to do a little catch-up, and it was Thanksgiving.

First we talk about the best ports from the DS and what a good port looks like (00:01:29). Then we find the XBox Sleeper Agent (00:50:15). For our last email, we apply the Echoes of Wisdom lens to other Nintendo franchises (01:15:59). We close the show with a small sampling of New business: the Genesis additions to Nintendo Switch Online (01:43:45).

It's time for our next RetroActive: Professor Layton and the Curious Village. We're going to be talking it in the next few weeks. I'll add a thread in the forums, but you can also join the NWR Discord, where we have a dedicated channel.

As always: send us your emails.