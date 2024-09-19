Box Art for Lost SNES Game Found on Auction Site

Okay so if we all pool our cash...

As initially spotted by WCnews.com, the full original painting that was to be used as the cover art for the Super Nintendo version of Wing Commander 2 has appeared on an auction site. As of writing the painting is currently mislabeled as the art for Wing Commander 3. The listing itself is still a preview but bidding will begin in November.

Wing Commander 2 was famously ported to the Super Nintendo but never actually released. However the port was so close to launching that review copies were sent out and full reviews were published. It is actually from these reviews that we've had a low resolution glimpse at this box art in the past. Currently no copies of the port have ever been found.

