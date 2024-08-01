Animal Crossing Pocket Camp To End Online Service In November, Premium App Forthcoming

Who had Fire Emblem and Pikmin as the last ones standing in Nintendo's mobile strategy?

The fire is soon about to be extinguished for the free-to-start version of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

An in-game announcement was posted this morning confirming the wind down of the online services would occur at midnight JST on November 29 (or 11am EST on the 28th). The game monetized through subscription sales and "Leaf Tickets": the former will cease following a maintenance period on October 28 with auto-renew being disabled, while the latter will stop on November 26. Refunds for Leaf Tickets will be available after the shutdown.

Players with Nintendo accounts linked to their saves will be able to move their data into a paid application around EoS and play it offline, but would not be able to visit other camps or send or receive gifts.