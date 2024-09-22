Episode 893: It's Very Disney Police+

If you think of Disney, you're now disclaimed from suing in court.
Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)
This week: The "Iron Man" Jon remains absent, but Greg returns. And, at his suggestion, we started the show with Listener Mail. This week we have three emails: when and why do you throw yourself into gaming marathons (00:06:40), a missive from the future on the Game2ube and its IR Camera/ocular decimators (00:33:29), and identifying unexpected "breakout" characters (00:59:09).
After a break, James is abducted (this is explained before the segment), but Greg and Gui continue with New Business. Greg has a report from the final Splatoon 3 Splatfest, and its big concert blowout (01:27:32). Greg also has moved onto the extra mode of Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow, in Castlevania Dominus Collection (01:32:54). Guillaume is looking for his brawler kick with Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons (01:49:10) and his continuing Kamurocho adventures in Yakuza 0 (02:04:25).
After the end music, James and Greg record a supplemental segment on Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club (02:15:43). James has completed the latest FDC game and has some really complicated thoughts on what it all means. What was planned to be a 20 minute, spoiler-free, segment blossomed into nearly 90 minute deep dive on the game.
As a reminder, James will be out for the next two weeks. So, if you don't want him to ruin your question, now is your chance! Send it in today
This episode was edited by James Jones. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is "Assault (Enemy Outpost)" from Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. It was requested by Juan. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.