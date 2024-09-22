Episode 893: It's Very Disney Police+

If you think of Disney, you're now disclaimed from suing in court.

This week: The "Iron Man" Jon remains absent, but Greg returns. And, at his suggestion, we started the show with Listener Mail. This week we have three emails: when and why do you throw yourself into gaming marathons (00:06:40), a missive from the future on the Game2ube and its IR Camera/ocular decimators (00:33:29), and identifying unexpected "breakout" characters (00:59:09).

After a break, James is abducted (this is explained before the segment), but Greg and Gui continue with New Business. Greg has a report from the final Splatoon 3 Splatfest, and its big concert blowout (01:27:32). Greg also has moved onto the extra mode of Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow, in Castlevania Dominus Collection (01:32:54). Guillaume is looking for his brawler kick with Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons (01:49:10) and his continuing Kamurocho adventures in Yakuza 0 (02:04:25).

After the end music, James and Greg record a supplemental segment on Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club (02:15:43). James has completed the latest FDC game and has some really complicated thoughts on what it all means. What was planned to be a 20 minute, spoiler-free, segment blossomed into nearly 90 minute deep dive on the game.

As a reminder, James will be out for the next two weeks. So, if you don't want him to ruin your question, now is your chance! Send it in today