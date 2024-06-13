NIS America Announces Date For Ys X, Trails Through Daybreak Sequel Window

Clearly not resting on their laurels today.

NIS America, not content to rest after today's release of The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak, have announced a pair of localizations of Falcom titles over the next year.

The first announcement of the day was a localization release date for Ys X: Nordics. The latest title in the shipwreck recovery simulating RPG franchise will release on October 25, about thirteen months after its Japanese launch.

Later, NISA also announced that The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II (aka "Kuro no Kiseki -CRIMSON SIN-" in Japan) would be localized for Switch launch in early 2025; although the second game in the current saga of the Trails series did come out on PlayStation consoles in Japan in September of 2022, this localized announcement is the first time a Switch version was ever announced.

This follows the launch of another Falcom remake, Ys Memoire: The Oath In Felghana by original localizers XSEED on Tuesday.