Third Ys Title Receives New Remake On Switch Next Year From XSEED

One of the classic action RPG franchises is filling in another part of its history on Switch next year.

Ahead of this weekend's Anime Expo, XSEED have confirmed a Western release for Ys Memoire: The Oath In Felghana will be available next spring. The third game in the series was originally released on multiple platforms including the Super Nintendo with the subtitle "Wanderers from Ys" before being re-released in 2005 as "Ys: The Oath In Felghana". Presumably, this new version is for the 20th anniversary of that release.

XSEED originally published the 2005 remake as part of a long-running relationship with developer Nihon Falcom, before that shifted over to NIS America around the time of the Switch's launch. NISA have published the last three Ys sequels (the 8th through 10th games in the series) on Switch while DotEmu published a prequel in Ys Origins, and the first two Ys games have received faithful releases in the EggConsole line from D4 Enterprise.