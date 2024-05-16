Acclaimed PC Adventure Game Slay The Princess Enters Switch Castle In Fall

That is gonna take some getting used to.

Platforms were scarce in the Future of Play Direct, though there were a few things officially revealed that are Switch bound.

The biggest news from the show is the announcement of Slay the Princess for consoles (including Switch). Launched last year for PC, the adventure game developed by a Canadian husband-and-wife team will include the content from "The Pristine Cut" ending which adds three new locations and a new ending to the game. A limited physical print will be sold by Serenity Forge.

Also revealed for Switch in the show were a June 19 release for Echo Generation: Midnight Edition and a fall launch for adventure/RPG hybrid Nova Hearts.