Switch Online Game Boy Library Adds Three Games In Celebration Of 35th Anniversary

And tonight we're gonna party like it's 1989.

A trio of original Game Boy games - including one of the library's more notable omissions - have been added to the NSO library tonight.

The update tonight adds Super Mario Land, Alleyway, and GB Baseball to the Game Boy library. Super Mario Land is a bespoke Game Boy Mario title with unique powerups (a "superball" instead of the Fire Flower), a Hip Tanaka soundtrack and also serves as the debut of Daisy. Alleyway is a brick breaking title, while Baseball is a shrunken version of the black box NES game.

All three games were available at the launch of the Game Boy in Japan, and were joined by Tetris and Tennis for the North American launch. Japan receives the three as well as 1992 Japanese exclusive Kaeru no Tame ni Kane wa Naru aka "The Frog For Whom The Bell Tolls" - the game whose engine and some characters were adapted into The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening the following year.