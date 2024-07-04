Episode 881: Battle Pass? Hard Pass!

James's recovery from a bike accident caused the article to get delayed a few days.

Note: Due to Audacity living up to its name, James's audio is rough for the second half.

A little late for the article, but here's what awaits in this week's episode of the Horace Hagiography: Guillaume has been fighting the entire solar system for everlasting peace in Mega Man V for Game Boy (via the newly-Mega'd Game Boy NSO app), then provides a report from the west coast of Canada on their arcade scene complete with pinball on the half-shell and Baby Pac-Man, before closing the book on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Jon is back on the Diablo IV grind, while Greg provides a bookend with a recent GBA library addition in his 391st playthrough of Metroid: Zero Mission. (We exaggerate. Barely.)

Listener Mail never really gets on the rails, with the first question being how in the hell the Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster ended up coming out on Steam with uncapped framerates and the ability to soft-lock on the pause screen. Then the show goes into a stream of injury-fueled "yes, and" as the crew tries to figure out a new name for The Legend of Zelda which somehow contains multiple references to Whoopi Goldberg's biggest mistake before casting various and sundry platform fighters. Obviously, Wilford Brimley is the Fox in the 80s action movie realm, given how busted his oatmeal spoon is.

If you think you can follow any of that, you're more than welcome to send your attempts in.

(00:02:44) New Business - Game Boy Mega Man V.(00:11:07) Arcade games: Baby Pac-Man, TMNT pinball.(00:19:18) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.(00:32:50) Diablo 4.(00:44:21) Metroid: Zero Mission.(00:57:04) Listener Mail - Baten Kaitos I & II Remaster on Steam.(01:20:15) The Legend of Zelda needs a new name.(01:51:39) Imagine a worthy Smash Bros competitor.