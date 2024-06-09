Episode 878: A Feature-Length Exploration of Yoot Saito's Odama

Critics call it a brisk two hours and forty minutes.

Jon and Guillaume are both out this, the week of the Non-E3. So instead of Greg and James reading the front page of the site, we brought in the people most responsible for the front page of the site: NWR owner Neal Ronaghan and director John Rairdin! The four discuss the challenges present in "games journalism," the evolving expectations of the audience, SEO's overwhelming power, and how the current news cycles force new approaches in covering the industry. We dive just a little bit into the specifics of NWR, and offer something of an inside look into how this now-ancient website works.

After this long segment, Neal and John had to bounce. Greg and James stick around to run a little New Business. Greg gives his final thoughts on Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. James gives his thoughts on...Disneyland Adventures? I never thought I'd say this, I hope Jon is back next week.

