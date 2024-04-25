Nintendo To Acquire Porting Studio Shiver Entertainment From Embracer Group

Somewhere, 100 people are pleased that they have been de-Embraced.

As the Embracer Group works to unwind its orgy of acquisitions from 2019-23, Nintendo has picked up one of the pieces.

The company announced in a news release today (PDF) that they have acquired the outstanding shares of Miami, FL based porting studio Shiver Entertainment from Embracer. The company will be made a wholly owned subsidiary of Nintendo once the deal closes, adding 100 employees to Nintendo's western workforce.

Previously a subsidiary of Saber Interactive, Shiver's previous work includes the Switch versions of Scribblenauts Showdown and the "Scribblenauts Mega Pack" as well as Mortal Kombat 11 for Warner Bros. According to the earnings release, "Shiver’s focus will remain the same, continuing commissions that port and develop software for multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch"; whether "multiple platforms" means "Switch and the Switch successor" or PC/PlayStation/Xbox platforms beyond existing contracts remains to be seen.