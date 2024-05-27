Episode 876: Jedi Knights in Pits Fighting Rancors

Our guest list is pretty restricted.
Running late with the article this week, so here's a summary!
Jon is out. Gui has For a Vast Future and Huntdown (00:01:30). James take a second pass at a description of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, this time it actually has information (00:12:23). Greg received, but hasn't spent much time with Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (00:34:08). He's spent most his time on Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe (00:40:29).
We come back from the break with news: Nintendo's Shiver acquisition (01:00:35), Atari acquires Intellivision (01:36:15).
Listener Mail demands we Invent a new Metroidvania evolutionary branch (01:48:13) and what shade of black the Switch successor will be (02:22:39).
CORRECTION: During the episode, James attempted to rattle-off all the companies Embracer is splitting into. He misnamed a publisher that is also an "and friends" but is not related. The three companies Embracer is splitting into are:
- Asmodee Group
- Coffee Stain & Friends
- Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends
We regret the error.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is "The Prince's Adventure" from The Frog for Whom The Bell Tolls. Composition by Kazumi Totaka. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.