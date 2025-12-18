Child Focused My Mario Line Launching In United States On February 19

You know, for the kids.

Nintendo is trying to move the low end of their 6-70 market range down a bit, with the next attempt to ht the US next month.

The young child-focused "My Mario" line has begun its rollout with a series of stop-motion animated cartoons available on YouTube. The full line, including apparel, wooden blocks, and a Switch/smartphone app called "Hello, Mario" will be available on February 19, with the physical products originally being exclusive to Nintendo's stores in New York and San Francisco before going nationwide throughout the year.

A Fisher-Price produced toy is slated to launch on Sunday that also has the My Mario branding.