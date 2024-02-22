We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Aspyr Media Accused Of Using Uncredited Mods In Star Wars Battlefront Collection

by Donald Theriault - March 18, 2024, 12:00 pm EDT
Total comments: 2 Source: Twitter

At this point, we can just assume Aspyr HQ is in Mos Eisley Spaceport.

Aspyr Media has become embroiled in another controversy involving a Star Wars re-release and modding, this time allegedly including mods without credit.

A mod maker for the PC version of Star Wars: Battlefront II (2005) has indicated that the Switch version of the port released last week contains combat techniques added in their mod without permission or credit. The claim - with video and pictorial proof - was posted on Twitter:

Aspyr has not commented publicly on the situation. Previously, the company was blasted for announcing "Restored Content" DLC for 2022's Knights of the Old Republic II re-release before cancelling it a year later with no explanation. As well, the attack in question appeared in the original Nintendo Direct trailer where the collection was announced, with Aspyr stating it would not be in the final game.

NeoThunder7 hours ago

Let’s talk about how I can’t use my name because it’s somehow “offensive”

Khushrenada7 hours ago

What name? NeoThunder or something else?

