Aspyr Media Accused Of Using Uncredited Mods In Star Wars Battlefront Collection

At this point, we can just assume Aspyr HQ is in Mos Eisley Spaceport.

Aspyr Media has become embroiled in another controversy involving a Star Wars re-release and modding, this time allegedly including mods without credit.

A mod maker for the PC version of Star Wars: Battlefront II (2005) has indicated that the Switch version of the port released last week contains combat techniques added in their mod without permission or credit. The claim - with video and pictorial proof - was posted on Twitter:

Seriously, @AspyrMedia I’m beginning to feel insulted.

Nintendo Switch launched with just straight up all my hero stuff from my mod. Same glitches and bugs. We’ve datamined it and it’s the exact same files just using the proper lightsaber attack anims.

(This is before patch) pic.twitter.com/3tWGgc8MzI — iamashaymin (@iamashaymin) March 16, 2024

Aspyr has not commented publicly on the situation. Previously, the company was blasted for announcing "Restored Content" DLC for 2022's Knights of the Old Republic II re-release before cancelling it a year later with no explanation. As well, the attack in question appeared in the original Nintendo Direct trailer where the collection was announced, with Aspyr stating it would not be in the final game.