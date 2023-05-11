"Restored Content" DLC Cancelled For Knights Of The Old Republic II

I hate corporate malfeasance. It's coarse, and rough, and irritating, and it gets everywhere.

As we approach the anniversary of the release of Knights of the Old Republic II on Switch, its publisher is scrapping a major selling point.

In a social media post this evening, Aspyr Media have announced that the "Restored Content" DLC that was announced for the June 8, 2022 release has been cancelled with no further specifics. People who purchased the game prior to the announcement of the cancellation can contact Aspyr for compensation in the form of a Steam code for the game (which would have the content) or another Aspyr published Star Wars game for Switch.

The "Restored Content" refers to material that was planned for inclusion in the first release of Knights of the Old Republic II in 2004, but was not included in the shipping game - including missing story content and the resolution of several severe bugs. Originally a fan mod, Aspyr endorsed the content beginning with an update to the game's Steam release in July 2015.