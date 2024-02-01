Other Announcements From The Partner Showcase

Time to round up the unusual suspects.
Other items announced in today's Partner Showcase:
- Previously announced for PC, Snuffkin: Melody of Moominvalley - a musical adventure based on a Scandinavian story - will hit 1.0 on Switch March 7.
- WayForward-developed Contra: Operation Galuga, originally revealed last September, received a new release date of March 12.
- The "Royal Edition" of historical action RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance will be available on March 15.
- A collection of the original pair of Star Wars: Battlefront games (from 2004-05, not the ones designed to give a sense of pride and accomplishment from the late 2010s) was revealed, including all previously version exclusive content. The runs begin March 14, roughly two weeks after the Dark Forces remaster.
- Character customization was shown for strategy game South Park: Snow Day, which will be available on March 26.
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau confirmed a release date of April 23.
- Crustacean based action/RPG Another Crab's Treasure received a new trailer and an April 25 hatch date.
- Giyu wins by doing absolutely nothing as the world of Demon Slayer takes board game form in Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board, which rolls on April 26.
- Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure, a story based game with roguelike-style "everything moves at once" action, will be available in the summer.
- An expanded look was given for Level 5's Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, alongside a release date of October 10.
- A new Ender flower will bloom this year with Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist, a follow-up to 2021's Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights that maintains the side-scrolling combat.
- The Gundam Breaker series of gunpla-building action games will be available in English on a console for the first time in eight years, as Gundam Breaker 4 was revealed for a 2024 release.
- Sword Are Online's latest adventure will be out on Switch this year with "Fractured Daydream", which includes raid battles with parties of up to 20 players online.