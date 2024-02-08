Balatro Pulled From European eShop: No ETA For Return

Someone caught this on Discord and it's wild.

The long arm of PEGI may have whacked one of the year's biggest eShop success stories.

Reports emerged on our Discord server this morning of a UK-based chatter attempting to purchase Balatro at 1130 GMT, even going so far as to reach the point of funds being added to their eShop balance. Before the purchase completed, the game was removed.

There has been no updates from the game's developers regarding the apparent ban. Although not confirmed, it is likely that the game's content (using cards to make poker hands in a roguelike) may have run afoul of the mandatory PEGI 18+ rating for gambling in games.