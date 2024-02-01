Endless Ocean: Luminous Brightens Switch On May 2

Not the first time this plucky partner has shown up in a Partner Showcase.

For the first time in nearly a decade and a half, we'll be able to dive into the ocean on a Nintendo console.

The last announcement of today's Partner Showcase was a new Endless Ocean title. Endless Ocean: Luminous will be available May 2, and feature the ability for up to 30 divers to hit the water together. Currently, it is showing on the Nintendo NA webstore as a digital only release at a MSRP of $49.99 US or $64.99 Canadian and is eligible for the Game Voucher program.

Although published by Nintendo in western territories, it will be published by developer Arika in Japan; the June 2022 Partner Showcase included a plug for the then-recent Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes which was published by Koei Tecmo in Japan.