Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC Reveals Gameplay In New Trailer

With a little over a week to go until its release, Nintendo has finally confirmed the gameplay of the Side Order DLC for Splatoon 3 in a new trailer.

In the DLC, the player character (an Octoling) must climb the "Spire of Order", a large tower almost entirely colored white, and complete challenges on each floor. The challenges change each time, and completing unlocks items for a "palette" for skill modifiers. Failing to reach the top will reset progress to the beginning, though the palette earned along the way will convert to a currency that can be used to buy permanent upgrades.

The next "season" of content ("Fresh Season '24") will start on March 1st, and includes new stages for the main game and Salmon Run as well as weapons and other items.