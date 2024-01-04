Splatoon 3 To Serve Up Side Order February 22

If you bought the plaza last year, now you get CONTENT baybay.

The longest digital preorder in Nintendo history will come to a close in four weeks.

The Splatoon 3 "Side Order" portion of the game's Expansion Pass will be available on February 22, according to a newly released trailer. No new gameplay was shown in the trailer.

Originally, the Expansion Pass was put up for sale shortly after last February's general Nintendo Direct, with the first part (an Inkopolis plaza) launching a month later. The last sign of any gameplay for the Side Order mode was in the September Direct.