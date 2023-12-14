Switch Pokemon TV App To Sunset On March 28, Already Delisted

And another one's gone, and another one's gone, another one bites the dust. At least it's going for everybody.

Pokemon TV is about to wind down for good.

The service which offered the ability to watch the long-running animated series in its entirety will be shutting down effective March 28, and has been delisted from all services where it was offered including the Nintendo eShop. The Pokemon Company has a page listing the other streaming services that offer select seasons of the anime as well as movies and other specials.

No reason has been given for the closure. The Pokemon app follows Twitch, which announced on Halloween last year that it would no longer run on Switch as of the 31st of this month.