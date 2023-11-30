New Epilogue Announced For Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Expansion Pass

Better start grinding out those Blueberry Points.

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Expansion Pass isn't done paying out yet.

A trailer released today by the Pokemon Company has announced a new "epilogue" will be available on January 11. Completion of all prior stories - the main game and both portions of the DLC - is required to access it.

The teaser shows the main characters of the base game on Kitakami Island (the location of the Teal Mask) and hints at a Pokemon previously found in datamines of the Indigo Disk that wasn't available in the DLC otherwise.