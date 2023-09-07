Hatch Tales, Remake Of Late-Era 3DS eShop Title, Launching March 28

The title formerly known as Chicken Wiggle Workshop has had a hell of a road.

It took several years and a name change, but the former Chicken Wiggle Workshop now has a release date.

Following a 2018 Kickstarter campaign, backers have been notified by publisher Atooi that the title now known as Hatch Tales will release on March 28 - roughly six years to the day of the original campaign. The original 3DS version launched following the release of the Switch in 2017, and the Switch version was intended to add a level editor.

Talk Nintendo Podcast host Perry Burkum was one of the composers attached to the project.