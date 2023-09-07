We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Hatch Tales, Remake Of Late-Era 3DS eShop Title, Launching March 28

by Donald Theriault - September 27, 2023, 9:57 am EDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Atooi

The title formerly known as Chicken Wiggle Workshop has had a hell of a road.

It took several years and a name change, but the former Chicken Wiggle Workshop now has a release date.

Following a 2018 Kickstarter campaign, backers have been notified by publisher Atooi that the title now known as Hatch Tales will release on March 28 - roughly six years to the day of the original campaign. The original 3DS version launched following the release of the Switch in 2017, and the Switch version was intended to add a level editor.

Talk Nintendo Podcast host Perry Burkum was one of the composers attached to the project.

The author of this story was a backer of the game and received the notice personally.

Talkback

Lemonade14 hours ago

As a backer, Im glad Donald posted this early.

Its also great to finally have a release date. I cant believe the game has taken so long. I hope it will be worth the wait

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement